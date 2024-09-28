Minnesota volunteers help with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

(ABC 6 News) — Helene is now a tropical storm, but it made landfall in Florida last night as a Category 4 hurricane and caused mass destruction.

As a result, some Minnesotans are stepping in to help. American Red Cross Twin Cities is packing up to send people to the Sunshine State to support relief efforts there after more than 40 people were killed in the storm.

Volunteers will deliver food, supplies, and comfort to those affected by the hurricane.