Minnesota Vikings sign GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to multi-year contract extension

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, the Minnesota Vikings announced the team had signed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension.

Since being named general manager in January of 2022, Adofo-Mensah has helped the Vikings achieve two 13-plus win seasons, two playoff appearances and an NFC North title, the team’s first division title since 2017.

Under Adofo-Mensah and Head Coach Kevin O’Connell’s leadership, the Vikings have balanced short- and long-term roster construction while totaling the sixth-most wins (34) in the NFL over the last three regular seasons.

“Kwesi’s leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success,” said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf via a press release. “His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O’Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”