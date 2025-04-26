Minnesota Vikings select WR Tai Felton in third round of the 2025 NFL Draft

(ABC 6 News) — After trading the No. 97 overall pick to the Houston Texans, the Minnesota Vikings selected WR Tai Felton out of Maryland with the No. 102 overall pick.

Felton spent four seasons at Maryland and played in 46 games, totaling 172 receptions, 2207 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns.

The selection comes after the Vikings picked G Donovan Jackson out of Ohio State in the first round.

