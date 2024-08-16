Minnesota unemployment on the rise; Iowa holds steady

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, the state’s unemployment rate rose last month.

The state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development said the number rose to more than 3% from June to July.

Officials report the state lost a small number of jobs, but employers added more than 1,000 jobs. The labor force also fell by more than 2,000 people.

However, Minnesota’s unemployment rate is still lower than the national number which is at 4.3%.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s unemployment rate held steady in June at 2.8%. This comes despite employers cutting more than 21,000 jobs over the past 12 months and 2,800 just in June.

That report follows a string of layoffs from John Deere in Iowa, totaling more than 1,000 workers. Education and health services saw the biggest job increase, adding 10,000 jobs over the past year.