Minnesota U.S. Senators press Postmaster General to address mail delays

(ABC 6 News) – There have been delays in delivery across the state of Minnesota. The issue has gotten so bad that U.S. senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar are stepping up to get to the bottom of this.

They cited that some people in Rochester have gone at least four days without mail delivery. With short staffs and the holiday season, officials say there are many factors contributing to the delays.

“Things like that or we’ve had some packages have taken five to six weeks to get to us and it normally takes a week,” Eric Swenson said.

Senators Smith and Klobuchar wrote a letter to USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to ask about these issues. This isn’t the first time they pressed Postmaster DeJoy.

They wrote another letter following Postmaster DeJoy’s audit that found over 130,000 missing or delayed pieces of mail at six post offices over a two-day period.

“The problem is them not getting the support that they need from the national office and this is why Senator Klobuchar, and I had pressed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about what’s going on, and why are we seeing these kinds of delays again.”

Last year, senators Smith and Klobuchar introduced the Postal Delivery Accountability Act. This is to ensure that USPS has the proper tools to track delivery disruption and to make this information available to customers.

They are looking for a response from Postmaster General DeJoy and so far, haven’t heard anything from him.