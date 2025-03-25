Minnesota Twins and Progressive Insurance reach multi-year naming rights agreement for Twins.TV

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Twins and Progressive Insurance announced a multi-year deal for naming rights of the club’s streaming and television broadcast platform on Tuesday.

The first official game on Twins.TV Presented by Progressive will be this Thursday, March 27, when the Twins visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day.

Yearly and monthly streaming DTC streaming packages are available for purchase now at Twins.TV.

To date, 21 Twins Territory cable, satellite and multichannel video providers have signed distribution deals with the Twins and Major League Baseball; a complete list of distributors and channel information will be announced prior to Thursday’s opener. More information can be found at twins.com/watch.

“We are thrilled to welcome Progressive, a true national brand, to our Minnesota Twins family as we bring Twins Baseball to more fans than ever before in 2025 and beyond,” said Twins Executive Vice President and CRO Sean Moore via a press release. “This is an exciting time for our team, our fans and our game, and we look forward to collaborating with Progressive as we deliver an exceptional broadcast experience of Twins Baseball.”

Beyond naming rights and corresponding digital assets for Twins.TV, Progressive will also receive select signage placements inside Target Field.

“We’re continuously looking for new and innovative ways to connect and interact with our customers, consumers and their communities,” said Sean Freeman, Progressive’s Business Leader of Direct Media, via a press release. “We’re excited to work with the Twins and be a part of the content their loyal and dedicated fans love and are passionate about as they follow the team throughout the season.”