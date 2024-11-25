Minnesota turkeys pardoned by President Biden

(ABC 6 News) – Two Minnesota turkeys were pardoned by President Joe Biden on Monday, an official from the National Turkey Federation (NTF) said.

During the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House, NTF Chairman John Zimmerman presented the National Thanksgiving Turkeys named Peach and Blossom to Biden.

Peach and Blossom standing on the White House’s lawn (Courtesy of NTF).

Peach and Blossom received a formal pardon from the holiday table. They will now stay at Farmamerica, Minnesota’s Center for Agricultural Interpretation, in Waseca, MN.

This year’s presentation was the 77th year of this tradition dating back to 1947, NTF noted.

“We appreciate President Biden for warmly welcoming the National Turkey Federation and my family, friends and colleagues from the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association to the White House earlier today,” said Zimmerman. “While this is a busy season for our industry, it’s an honor to share the story of the hardworking turkey farmers, like ours, and processors who provide food not only for the holidays but every day of the year. Their dedication feeds families across the globe, and we couldn’t be more thankful for their commitment to nourishing America and around the world.”

The 2024 National Thanksgiving Turkeys were raised in Northfield, MN by Zimmerman. According to NTF, Zimmerman has been raising turkeys for over 20 years on his farm. He and his family have raised over 4 million turkeys over this period.

NTF’s participation in the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation began in 1947 with President Harry Truman. It has continued for 77 years across 14 successive administrations.