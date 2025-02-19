Minnesota tourism leaders gather for Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Tourism leaders from across Minnesota are gathering this week for the annual Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference.

The event focuses on the state of the local travel and tourism industry and highlights the achievements that have been made to highlight Minnesota as an international destination.

The conference runs through Wednesday and closes out with the Tourism Award Ceremony celebrating the outstanding people and marketing initiatives from the past year.