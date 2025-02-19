Minnesota to start testing raw milk for bird flu

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The State of Minnesota is set to start testing raw milk for the H5N1 bird flu.

The Department of Agriculture says it will be done to monitor the disease and track potential outbreaks with hopes to prevent it from spreading.

The department says if the virus is detected at a farm, it will be quarantined for at least 30 days.

Officials say there is no concern about milk sold in stores since pasteurization kills the virus.