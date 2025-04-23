Minnesota teachers push for pension reform

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – There is a growing push among educators across Minnesota to reform the teacher pension system.

A common misconception is that these teachers are simply looking to retire earlier than the rest of us. The reality is that Minnesota teachers have to work longer than their peers in neighboring states, or even teachers who were hired over 30 years ago, just to access their full pension benefits.

One of those teachers seeking change is Wendy Fynboh, a special education teacher at St. Charles Elementary School for the last 28 years.

“I am one of those that gets affected by this pension thing because it’s sneaking up closer and closer,” Fynboh said.

While Fynboh is not ready to retire yet, she is frustrated. The pension system, as it stands, could stop her from stepping down when she decides the time has come.

“I could retire with full benefits this year if I were teaching in Wisconsin or Iowa or the Dakotas,” Fynboh said.

According to state law, teachers hired before July 1, 1989, could retire when their age plus years of service equaled 90. However, anyone hired after has to wait until they are 65 or risk penalties on their pension.

“With all of the penalties, they are taking away anything that the employers are putting on and taking away part of what I’m putting in,” Jim Olson, an elementary teacher in Duluth.

That system leaves many educators feeling trapped.

“I just talked to somebody recently who has cancer and wants to be able to retire, but he can’t because if he did, the penalties he would pay every month on his retirement is 58%,” said Maggie Temple, a social studies teacher at Hopkins High School.

It also puts a strain on a district’s budget, at a time when many schools are already struggling to balance the books.

“Teachers that are staying on up to nine years longer, their healthcare is gonna be more expensive. Their salaries are at the top of the pay scale,” said Stacy Bartlett, a teacher at Stillwater Area High School.

At the end of the day, keeping up with the kids is physically and emotionally demanding.

“And the energy level of the kids! I want to be able to still be as excited about being here as they are,” said Fynboh.

There are a few bills in the state legislature right now that would seek to lower the retirement age to 60 or 62, and one that would remove penalties for teachers who would retire early.

However, none of them meet exactly what educators seem to be asking for. Some say it’s at least a step in the right direction, but others worry if one of them passes, nothing else will be done in the future to give teachers what they want.

Either way, educators agree change needs to come fast.

“I get it, it seems unfair to be able to retire so much earlier than other people, but I think that the nature of this job just lends itself to not being here that long,” said Fynboh.