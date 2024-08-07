Minnesota Supreme Court upholds right to vote for convicted felons who have finished prison sentences

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has made the decision to uphold the right to vote for convicted felons who have finished their prison sentences.

This ruling was signed into law last year but has since been challenged.

“You’ve got to show harm to get into court, and they haven’t shown harm. That’s really the bottom line,” said Hamline University Constitutional Law Professor David Schultz.

However, Doug Seaton, representing the Voter’s Alliance, argued his clients were harmed when the state allowed roughly 55,000 formerly incarcerated people in Minnesota to vote.

“We have voters whose votes are being in effect reduced in value because someone is being allowed to vote who, at least in our argument’s view, is not entitled to vote. That reduces the power of that vote,” Seaton said.

However, some believe more harm would be caused by reversing that newly achieved right.

“We think it’s a fundamental right,” said attorney David McKinney.