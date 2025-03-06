Minnesota Supreme Court rules House Republicans did not have a quorum during DFL boycott

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has issued a new ruling while also defining what is considered a quorum in the House.

This comes after House DFLers boycotted three weeks of the legislative session, leaving the chamber half empty.

During this time, Republicans went ahead and elected a speaker and began conducting business.

After a legal challenge, the Supreme Court ruled Republicans did not have a quorum and nullified the progress they made.

The court ruled that by state law, Secretary of State Steve Simon should have presided over the House until a speaker was elected.

Since Republicans were one member shy of a quorum, everything they did after Simon adjourned the House on day one has been erased from the record.

Justices also said they were wary about weighing in on another branch of government’s business, but since the case involved Simon, who is part of the Executive Branch, they ruled they had a duty to intervene.