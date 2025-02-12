Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses case against Secretary of State Steve Simon

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by House GOP lawmakers.

The target was Secretary of State Steve Simon, and the lawsuit questioned whether he overstepped his authority by adjourning House proceedings and barring Republican lawmakers from making motions.

The state’s highest court claims it was moot after the House reached a power-sharing agreement last week.