Minnesota state workers returned to the office on Monday

(ABC 6 News) — Thousands of Minnesota state workers will now be back in the office at least part of the time.

Quite a few people were seen walking around the Capitol grounds on Monday, some saying they’ve been out of the office since 2020.

“There’s not a lot of people in our office today, so I think like Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday there’s gonna be more people back,” said Jake Indihar of MnDOT.

Governor Tim Walz’s order requires about 15,000 remote employees to be in the office at 50% of the time if they live within 50 miles of their office.

