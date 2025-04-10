Minnesota state workers rally in St. Paul

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In St. Paul, a rally took place as Minnesota state workers marched in response to federal funding cuts and layoffs.

The state says the Trump administration is cutting grants on things like tracking measles and the bird flu as well as heating assistance and flood mitigation.

Thursday’s rally comes just a day after an appeals court cleared the way for the Trump administration to lay off more than 24,000 workers.

Trump says the layoffs are in an effort to make the government more efficient.