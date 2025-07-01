Minnesota State Patrol trooper dies in crash

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Patrol shared that Trooper Mollie McClure has died following an off-duty accident on Waubay Lake in South Dakota.

“Trooper McClure was a valued member of our State Patrol family, known for her compassion, professionalism and unwavering dedication to service. From training academy cadets to supporting other troopers going through challenging times as a peer counselor, she made a lasting impact on everyone she met,” MSP said via a Facebook post.

McClure joined MSP in 2021 and served in the St. Cloud district.

She was recognized in 2023 after a video of her rescuing a deer trapped in a roadside fence went viral.