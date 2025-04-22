Minnesota State Patrol to welcome 42 new troopers

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Patrol will swear in 42 new troopers on Tuesday who graduated from the 70th Academy at Camp Riley.

The graduation ceremony gets underway at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

Following their graduation, the new troopers will undergo additional training at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before beginning field training with current troopers.

Among the graduates is Jake Savat, who worked as a State Patrol dispatcher in Rochester for the past 7 years. Also among them is Jacob Angell, who State Patrol says wanted to become a trooper after his brother died in a crash after driving while intoxicated in 2014, and hopes to prevent similar tragedies.