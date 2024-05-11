Minnesota State Patrol step up speed enforcement on rural roads

Minnesota State Patrol is kicking off a new campaign this spring and summer to help reduce speeding on high-risk rural roadways.

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement are seeing an increase in speed-related accidents.

To combat this, Minnesota State Patrol is kicking off a new campaign this spring and summer to help reduce speeding on high-risk rural roadways.

The Rural Speed Reduction Project aims to educate drivers about dangerous speeding and put a stop to deadly crashes.

When the weather gets warmer and road conditions are at their best, many drivers are tempted to drive a little faster, but officials say that’s what makes this time of year the most dangerous for drivers.

In Olmsted County, 75 citations were issued from the sheriff’s office in April for speeding violations alone.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, statewide, fatal crashes are up 40% from this time last year, with 31 speed-related fatalities already in 2024.

“The faster you go, when you crash, the more violent the crash becomes, the more violent that crash becomes, the greater risk you have of serious injury or death,” said Sgt. Jesse Grabow, Public Information Officer with MSP.

MSP says these fatal crashes happen more often on rural roads.

“It’s very concerning because it’s one of those things that’s very preventable if people just make good, smart choices each and every time they get in their vehicle,” said Grabow.

Many county roads won’t have a speed limit posted for miles, but just because you don’t see it, doesn’t mean you’re off the hook.

“We get that a lot, where ‘I didn’t know what the speed limit was,’” said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. “If you don’t see that, you have to assume it’s 55, unless you see something different.”

With speeding one of the leading causes of crashes in Minnesota, it’s up to every driver to do their part and keep the roads safe.

“Go the speed limit, slow down, buckle up, pay attention, drive sober,” said Torgerson.