Minnesota State Patrol responds to hundreds of crashes, road incidents across the state Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – With an enormous snowfall dumping on the majority of the state Thursday, Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) responded to hundreds of crashes, its public information officer (PIO) said.

From December 19, midnight to 12:30 p.m., MSP responded to:

254 property damage crashes.

22 injury crashes.

110 vehicles off the road.

12 spin outs.

17 jackknifed semis.

To see the latest road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, click HERE.