Minnesota State Patrol reports hundreds of crashes and vehicles off the road across Minnesota on Wednesday morning

(ABC 6 News) — With a Blizzard Warning in effect across much of the ABC 6 News area on Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol has reported hundreds of crashes and vehicles off the road throughout Minnesota.

From midnight through 12:30 p.m., MSP responded to 303 vehicles off the road, 203 property damage crashes, 46 spin outs, and 27 jackknifed semis.

Of those crashes, MSP says 15 of them were injury crashes.