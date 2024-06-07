Minnesota State Patrol releases video of helicopter rescue

(ABC 6 News) – Newly released video from the Minnesota State Patrol shows the Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) rescuing a missing man near the Boundary Waters on Thursday night.

The rescue was set into motion after a woman who got a call from Focus Point International about a SOS from a group that her husband and 3 other men were in.

Coordinates lead first responders Malberg Lake. That was the only information she was able to share when she called 911 on Thursday at 3:46 p.m.

The US Forest Service, a Lake County Deputy, and medical personnel flew in on a Beaver and made contact with the group at 5:47 p.m.. That’s when they learned that the missing man had not been seen since 11:30 a.m. when he had went for a walk.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called into help with their fixed wing aircraft. They were able to find the man at 11:42 p.m. who was actively trying to get in touch with the plane.

He was taken back to Ely Airport by helicopter where medical personnel checked him out.

In a press release, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Minnesota State Patrol, US Forest Service, Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team and Ely Ambulance for their help.