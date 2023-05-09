Minnesota State Patrol announces plan to crackdown on street racing

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) has shared its plan to combat street racing, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors ahead of the summer months.

MSP said multiple agencies will be working together on the ground and in the air to interrupt these intentional gatherings and make sure drivers are following the law.

Last year, MSP said it made 1,995 stops during street racing enforcement from April 15 to Dec. 31. Of those stops, 804 speed citations and warnings were given and 167 arrests were made, including 66 DWI arrests.

Since March 1, 2023, MSP said they have made 365 total street racing stops, given 460 total citations with 127 speed contacts. Also, 20 people have been arrested including 10 DWI arrests.

In addition to street racing enforcement, the State Patrol is relaunching its Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) and Project 20 enforcement efforts across the state. Both use high-visibility patrols to target certain areas.

HEAT was created in February 2022 to combat excessive speeding and criminal activity around the Minneapolis area, however it was extended through the end of the year and expanded to greater Minnesota.

Project 20(22) was launched last May. Over several weekends through September 2022, troopers worked in teams to conduct high intensity patrols focusing on the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction and impairment. Project 20(23) will kick off fishing opener weekend across Minnesota.

“Extra enforcement is having a positive impact on our roads,” said Col. Matt Langer, Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “Fatal crashes dropped 10 percent last year over 2021 and are down 22 percent this year. It’s a good start but too many drivers are still putting lives at risk — and it has to stop.”