Minnesota state flag celebrates one-year anniversary

(ABC 6 News) – One year after the adoption of the new state flag, Minnesotans are still coming around to the use the new symbol, albeit slowly.

The new design was was adopted through an act of a state-design commission appointed by the legislature and became the official state flag on May 11, 2024.

“The new flag and seal reflect all Minnesotans and showcase the features of our state that we can all recognize – the water, the land, the North Star, and of course – the loon,” said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon at the time. “We can all unite around these common images that help our state stand apart from the rest.”

The old flag was replaced partly due to concern that the seal, which was depicted on the flag, depicted a derogatory design of a Native American being driven away while a white settler cultivates the land.

“Dare I say anything that’s not a Native person being forced off their land is a flag upgrade?!” tweeted Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, in December 2023. “Excited to have a new state flag that represents every Minnesotan.”

