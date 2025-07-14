Minnesota State Fair offers new hiring opportunities

(ABC 6 News) – Job-seekers have a chance to be part of the Great Minnesota Get-Together with a Job Fair and the opening of its Employment Center.

The Minnesota State Fair is hiring for fair-time positions at its Employment Center and through a Job Fair on Wednesday, July 23rd. A job at the State Fair includes free fair admission, work experience, making connections with the people you work with, and being part of a celebrated Minnesota tradition.

The State Fair is currently looking for ticket sellers and takers, parking and park & ride attendants, barn attendants, custodians, and more. Jobs are open to anyone 16-years-old or older, and shifts range from six to 12 hours per day for the 12 day fair.

Applicants are encouraged to register online before coming to the Employment Center to make the hiring process quicker.

The 7th Annual Job Fair on Wednesday, July 23rd, will run from 4-7 p.m. at the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds. Attendees will meet with a State Fair representative and be interviewed on the spot if they match an open position. Resumes are not required, but applicants will be asked to complete a background check.

The Minnesota State Fair will run from Thursday, August 21st to Labor Day on September 1st.