Minnesota State Fair kicks off

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Fair officially got underway on Thursday morning with plenty of people lining up to get in.

Employees and officials spent Wednesday setting up the stage for all the acts that will be held at the grandstand, and a list of those events can be found here.

Meanwhile, food vendors will certainly be a big hit, and this year, there will be nearly 300 different food vendors available. Looking to try out the newest places and items? You can find a list of those new foods and vendors here.

A full schedule of this year’s fair events can be found here.