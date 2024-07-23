Minnesota State Fair expands travel options, talent auditions began Monday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Fair is only a month away, and the fair is expanding travel options to make it easier for potential attendees to get there.

Fair officials say they are offering designated drop-off and pickup spots for RideShare apps, and they are expanding Park and Ride as well as bus services.

Additionally, with the fair only a month away, the talent auditions began on Monday night. The fair is looking for amateur dancers, singers, comedians, acrobats, jugglers, and even more.

120 acts will be chosen to perform during the semi-finals, and then the finalists will advance to the Grandstand stage on September 1st.