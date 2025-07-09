Minnesota State Fair announces new foods and food vendors for 2025
(ABC 6 News) – This year, 33 new foods and 8 new food vendors will join the already expansive menu for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
In total, 1,600 menu items from nearly 300 different concession locations will be available at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.
These eight new vendors will be joining the fair:
- Beans & Beignets – serves fresh beignets and a variety of iced and hot beverages
- Chocolate Strawberry Cup – serves fresh strawberries in a cup with toppings in four flavors
- Greater Tater – serves tater kegs: jumbo deep-fried tots stuffed with savory fillings
- Lumpia City – serves lumpia which are Filipino fried spring rolls
- Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes – serves chimney cakes with ice cream and a choice of Nutella or caramel spread toppings
- Midtown Market’s Irie Jamaican – serves oxtail, sweet plantains, coconut shrimp skewers, and a ginger and hibiscus drink
- Midtown Global Market’s Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa – serves Somali Street Fries, an Official New Food
- Urban Glow Mocktails – serves a variety of craft mocktails
Among the many new foods being served at the Minnesota State Fair this year are Afro Bean Pops, Athena’s Whipped Feta, Birthday Cake Cookie Dough On-A-Stick, and so much more. A full list of this year’s new foods and vendors can be found on the Minnesota State Fair website.