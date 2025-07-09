Minnesota State Fair announces new foods and food vendors for 2025

(ABC 6 News) – This year, 33 new foods and 8 new food vendors will join the already expansive menu for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Bison Meatball Sub – MN Farmers Union Coffee Shop Cannoli Gelato Nachos – Mancini’s al Fresco

In total, 1,600 menu items from nearly 300 different concession locations will be available at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.

These eight new vendors will be joining the fair:

Beans & Beignets – serves fresh beignets and a variety of iced and hot beverages

– serves fresh beignets and a variety of iced and hot beverages Chocolate Strawberry Cup – serves fresh strawberries in a cup with toppings in four flavors

– serves fresh strawberries in a cup with toppings in four flavors Greater Tater – serves tater kegs: jumbo deep-fried tots stuffed with savory fillings

– serves tater kegs: jumbo deep-fried tots stuffed with savory fillings Lumpia City – serves lumpia which are Filipino fried spring rolls

– serves lumpia which are Filipino fried spring rolls Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes – serves chimney cakes with ice cream and a choice of Nutella or caramel spread toppings

– serves chimney cakes with ice cream and a choice of Nutella or caramel spread toppings Midtown Market’s Irie Jamaican – serves oxtail, sweet plantains, coconut shrimp skewers, and a ginger and hibiscus drink

– serves oxtail, sweet plantains, coconut shrimp skewers, and a ginger and hibiscus drink Midtown Global Market’s Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa – serves Somali Street Fries, an Official New Food

– serves Somali Street Fries, an Official New Food Urban Glow Mocktails – serves a variety of craft mocktails

Afro Bean Pops – Afro Deli Athena’s Whipped Feta – Dino’s Gyros Birthday Cake Cookie Dough On-A-Stick – Kora & Mila’s Cookie Dough

Among the many new foods being served at the Minnesota State Fair this year are Afro Bean Pops, Athena’s Whipped Feta, Birthday Cake Cookie Dough On-A-Stick, and so much more. A full list of this year’s new foods and vendors can be found on the Minnesota State Fair website.