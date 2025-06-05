Minnesota sheriffs, county attorneys call for mental health funding

Sheriffs and County Attorney across the state of Minnesota are demanding change, saying they don't have the proper resources to help people in need of psychiatric care.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota law enforcement agencies are saying enough is enough as they say jails across the state have people waiting months and sometimes even years to receive the psychiatric care they need.

In St. Paul, members of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association and Minnesota County Attorneys’ Association gathered to call on the state legislature to pass critical funding to address the issue.

They say the lack of funding in mental health resources has resulted in nowhere to put people who are civilly committed by the courts.

It’s an issue our local departments are seeing as well.

“So we’ve had this individual sitting in jail for a period of time awaiting the commitment and they are untreated,” said Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson. “They’re not getting medications. And so they’re sitting in a jail, it’s high risk, it’s a cost that’s on the county. It’s a risk to that person and it’s a risk to the jailers.”

Another part of the issue is a pause on the 48-hour rule, which requires state human services to transfer someone to treatment within that time period if they’re found to be mentally unstable.

County officials say this rule is already violated regularly, because of that lack of space, leaving people in jail cells for indeterminate amounts of time instead of getting the mental health treatment they need.

They say a pause on the rule, or sun-setting it entirely, removes the last safety net for these people.

“No one is holding anyone accountable for getting them to the appropriate treatment they need, because there are no beds and because it’s far easier to leave them in a jail,” said Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik.

Right now, a funding proposal is waiting for legislative approval, but law enforcement leaders say it’s been drastically reduced through backroom deals without public involvement.

They also say even that reduced amount is contingent on a bonding bill also passing.