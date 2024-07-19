Minnesota Senators push back on CDC dog requirements

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Minnesota Senator Tina Smith joined a bipartisan letter opposing the CDC’s new requirements for bringing dogs into the country.

The letter was led by Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Susan Collins of Maine.

The new requirements would include restrictions for travel among dogs younger than six months and require new certifications.

The requirements are scheduled to take place on August 1st.

The Senators urged the CDC to postpone implementing those requirements until regulations can be drafted allowing importation of dogs from rabies-free and low-risk countries.