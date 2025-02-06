Minnesota Senator introduces bill to legalize beaver meat consumption

(ABC 6 News) — It is the great Minnesota beaver debate, and it is an issue being taken up at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Should Minnesotans be allowed to eat a beaver that damages their property?

A bill introduced by Senator Grant Hauschild would allow Minnesotans to eat nuisance beavers all year round.

Right now, beavers causing property damage can be killed outside of trapping season, but they must be disposed of and not eaten.

However, beavers caught during trapping season can be eaten as some say it is a pretty tasty dinner if you can get past the controversy.

“I can tell you that I don’t personally go out and shoot and trap beavers to eat them, but I have eaten beaver. And it is pretty good, but it is a rodent, and I have a hard time getting past that. But I do know a lot of people that do consume beaver,” said Senator Steve Green.

Eating beaver meat was banned last year over concerns about diseases and parasites. If the beaver bill passes, though, they could soon be showing up on dinner tables all year.