Minnesota Senator cheering on Suni Lee at the Olympics

(ABC 6 News) — People across the state of Minnesota are getting ready to cheer on their fellow Minnesotans who are in Paris for the Summer Olympics over the next few weeks.

One of those Olympians is Suni Lee, a who will be competing in the gymnastics event. One Minnesota lawmaker is actually headed to Paris to see the competition in person.

Senator Foung Hawj represents Eastside St. Paul and has been cheering on Suni Lee for years.

On Friday, Hawj shared a video on X of himself doing dips on the parallel bars and encouraging everyone to wish Suni and the entire Team USA good luck in Paris.

“I put my life savings for this once in a lifetime chance to be in the same arena as Sunisa Lee,” Hawj said. “My daughter of Eastside St. Paul, she makes us so proud.”

Senator Hawj also played a role in bringing the gymnastics Olympic Trials to Minneapolis back in June.