Minnesota Senate introduces bill to ban “nudification”

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Senate is considering a bill that would ban the use of so-called “nudification” technology.

This technology is used to alter an image of someone to make them appear nude or worse.

“They will take a photo or a video of someone who is clothed and then make them naked. Nudify them. Show them without clothes on or engaged in sexual acts,” said Senator Erin Maye Quade.

The bill calls for a harsh penalty of $500,000 for each unlawful access or download. The law could be included in a larger public safety bill.