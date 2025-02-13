Minnesota Senate hears testimony on sports betting bills

By KAALTV

Senate hearing on sports betting

(ABC 6 News) — Testimony is underway inside a Minnesota Senate committee for two sports betting bills.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on sports betting in 2018, more than a dozen states have legalized the practice in some form.

However, neither chamber in Minnesota has been able to get a gambling bill across the finish line.

New results from the KSTP/SurveyUSA poll found 54% of Minnesotans polled want it legalized while 30% say it should remain illegal.