Minnesota Senate hears testimony on sports betting bills

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Testimony is underway inside a Minnesota Senate committee for two sports betting bills.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on sports betting in 2018, more than a dozen states have legalized the practice in some form.

However, neither chamber in Minnesota has been able to get a gambling bill across the finish line.

New results from the KSTP/SurveyUSA poll found 54% of Minnesotans polled want it legalized while 30% say it should remain illegal.