Minnesota Senate GOP unveils education package

(ABC 6 News) — With school safety at the top of many parents’ minds, Minnesota Senate Republicans are introducing what they’re calling the Students First plan.

The package of bills focuses on student success, safe classrooms, and informed parents. It would allow schools to waive state mandates that don’t come from funding.

Additionally, it requires parents are notified of a violent incident or weapon in a school within 48 hours.

However, the Senate DFL claims Republicans unveiled this plan just days before legislative deadlines and are not serious about helping students.