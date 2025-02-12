Minnesota Senate GOP roll out plan to hold state government more accountable

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, Minnesota Senate Republicans rolled out their plan to hold government accountable to stop waste, fraud, and the abuse of taxpayer money.

The comprehensive plan is part of the GOP’s “Minnesota First” agenda for the 2025 legislative session.

Senator Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa issued the following statement on the plan:

“It is startling to look at where we are as a state in terms of fraud, 25 fraud scandals in six years. A governor that does nothing about it. It is simply an unacceptable culture of fraud here in our state. We need to develop a new institutional conscience that focuses on fraud avoidance, identification, and prompt fraud reporting within every inch of state government – something sorely lacking right now.”

The fraud prevention package includes eight bills. If passed, those bills would cover everything from empowering the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor to creating a State Office of Inspector General, a state grants administrator, a central grant system, increased oversight of grant recipients, and more accountability, transparency, and whistleblower protections.