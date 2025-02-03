Minnesota Senate considering bill to raise fines for school bus stop arm violations

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — At the Minnesota Capitol, the Minnesota Senate is considering a bill to increase fines for violating a school bus stop arm.

As of now, anyone who refuses to stop for the bus or stay stopped is guilty of a misdemeanor and could pay a $500 fine.

The new law would raise the fine to $700 if you violate the stop arm again within 10 years. A third violation would result in a $950 fine.

If passed, the law would take effect this August.

From 2017-2021, more than 4600 drivers were cited for stop arm violations in Minnesota.