Minnesota Senate considering bill to raise fines for school bus stop arm violations

(ABC 6 News) — At the Minnesota Capitol, the Minnesota Senate is considering a bill to increase fines for violating a school bus stop arm.

As of now, anyone who refuses to stop for the bus or stay stopped is guilty of a misdemeanor and could pay a $500 fine.

The new law would raise the fine to $700 if you violate the stop arm again within 10 years. A third violation would result in a $950 fine.

If passed, the law would take effect this August.

From 2017-2021, more than 4600 drivers were cited for stop arm violations in Minnesota.