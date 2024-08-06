Minnesota sees surge in voter registration

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota has recently seen a spike in voter registration.

Data from Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office showed that more than 5000 people registered to vote in the week after Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race.

This number was up from about 1500 during the week before and higher than each of the three weeks prior.

However, because Minnesota voters don’t register for a party, it’s unclear who these voters are casting their ballots for.