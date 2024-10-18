Minnesota Secretary of State highlights integrity of state’s voting machines

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, Secretary of State Steve Simon spent Thursday morning highlighting the integrity of the state’s voting machines.

Simon oversaw elections officials in Blaine as they tried to trick the machines. They creased the ballot, left stray marks on it, and over or under voted in races.

If the voting machine was able to detect the errors and accurately count the correctly filled out ballots, it is approved for use in the upcoming election and locked away until Election Day.

Simon says that so far, nearly 340,000 absentee ballots have been accepted by his office. That is up compared to the 2016 election but down from 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when many remained in isolation.