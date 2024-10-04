Minnesota schools granted $14.75 million for improvements

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, nearly $15 million is on its way to 25 schools across the state.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, these grants have not been available to schools since 2015.

In Rochester, three schools have been awarded expansion grants including Gage Elementary School, Riverside Elementary School, and the Rochester Area Learning Center.

The money will help school support systems and fund learning opportunities for students and families over the next two years.