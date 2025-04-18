Minnesota saw job growth in March

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota saw a surge in job growth last month with the Department of Employment and Economic Development saying over 10,000 people were hired in the state during March.

However, despite the increase, the state claims the unemployment rate rose to over 3%. That is being blamed on yearly revisions and more people looking for work.

The national unemployment rate is just over 4%, so Minnesota remains below that threshold.