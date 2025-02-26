Minnesota Red Cross offering free A1C testing in March for blood donors

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Red Cross is looking to help its blood donors.

Through the month of March, those who donate blood can get free A1C testing, which monitors your blood sugar and can help diagnose diabetes.

The goal, Red Cross says, is to strengthen both personal and community health.

The CDC reports one in ten people are living with undiagnosed diabetes.