Minnesota raising minimum wage to $11.13 an hour, effective 2025

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s minimum-wage rate will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2025 to $11.13 an hour for all employees in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

The law still allows for a 90-day training wage for workers under age 20. The current hourly training wage, $8.85, will increase to $9.08.

“The updates to minimum-wage laws ensure employees earn at least a standard minimum wage regardless of the size of their employer or how old they are, while maintaining the 90-day training wage for employees under age 20,” said Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach. “The changes will also help minimum-wage workers keep up with inflation to better provide for themselves and their families.”

Employers will be required to give each employee a written notice of any change before the change takes effect, including a change to the employee’s rate of pay.