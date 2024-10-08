Minnesota public utility companies heading south to help hurricane victims

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester, a group of public utilities gathered to travel south in support of communities affected by the recent string of hurricanes across the southeast, and one on the way.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association received a request from the Florida association for assistance.

In response, 14 utility companies from across the state, including Rochester’s, are on their way to Kissimmee, Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton.

“We experiencing needs for utility outages of our own, we receive help so we enjoy the ability to turn around and extend some help to others,” said RPU’s Manager of Maintenance & Construction, Neil Stiller.

Thirty-eight individuals, most of them lineworkers, have joined this contingent.

The contingent includes representatives from the following utility companies: Anoka, Austin, Blooming Prairie, Brainerd, Buffalo, Elk River, Grand Rapids, Marshall, Moorhead, New Ulm, North Saint Paul, Owatonna, Rochester, and Shakopee.

For about the next two weeks, the Minnesota companies will be working alongside Florida organizations to maintain and restore power for those likely to be impacted by the next hurricane.

“All the individuals here today, they want to go and help, because they know the need is there and they’re always willing to lend a helping hand when needed,” said Cody Raveling, assistant director for education and outreach at the MMUA.

The workers are expected to arrive early Wednesday morning, where they’ll wait out Milton before getting to work.