Minnesota primary election takes place on Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) — The big day is almost here in Minnesota as the primary election is slated to take place on Tuesday, August 13th.

Minnesota voters will be casting their ballots on a number of primary elections. Polling places will be opening at 7 AM and will be open until 8 PM.

Voters can still vote early in-person or by mail on Monday.