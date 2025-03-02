Minnesota Power Pull takes place in Rochester

The Minnesota Power Pull at the Rochester Central Lutheran gymnasium took place on Saturday.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Power Pull at the Rochester Central Lutheran gymnasium took place on Saturday.

There were over 70 participants from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, spanning the ages of 15 to 74, beginner to advanced.

It’s an event that’s been going on for the last 20 years, with the goal to help all rowing teams in attendance prepare for upcoming Spring season.

“Many of the teams have been training for months in doors. So this is really an opportunity to see the results of our training and to see where we are gonna be standing for the spring competitive season,” said Ted Scheitel, coach of the Rochester Rowing Club.

The Rochester Rowing team says they’re still accepting rowers for the upcoming season. For more information on how to register, click here.