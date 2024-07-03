Minnesota passes new law allowing motorcyclists to split lanes

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new law has passed in Minnesota allowing motorcyclists to split lanes, but it won’t go into effect until next July.

The law is similar to those in other states that allow motorcyclists to ride slowly between lanes in stopped or bumper-to-bumper traffic.

When the law does go into effect, Minnesota will be among at least half a dozen states allowing lane splitting.