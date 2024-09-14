Minnesota Paralympic swimmer returns home

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Paralympic swimmer and Eagan native, Mallory Weggemann, returned to Minnesota on Friday along with new gold and silver medals.

Weggemann’s flight from Paris landed at MSP airport on Friday afternoon. She is a four-time Paralympian and seven-time medalist.

Team USA came in third in the Paralympic medal count behind China and Great Britain.