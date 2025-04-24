Minnesota organization could face charges for posting voter data online

Minnesota voter data posted online

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, an organization could face criminal charges for illegally posting private voter data online.

Earlier this month, a group called Minnesota Election Integrity Solutions (MEIS) published a website claiming to allow voters to verify their voting status and accuracy of information with a disclaimer saying it came from the Secretary of State’s registered voter list.

Now, the State’s Office is demanding the voter data be scrubbed off the internet with a deadline for doing so by May 2.

If it is not, the group could be charged with a felony.