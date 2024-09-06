Minnesota on-the-job training program expands to include childcare industry

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A Minnesota state program that provides on-the-job training for high-demand careers is now expanding to include the childcare industry.

Governor Tim Walz announced the $450,000 expansion on Thursday to support the training of dozens of new childcare workers.

The grant also supports other programs like agriculture, health services, and IT.