Minnesota officials react to second assassination attempt of Donald Trump

(ABC 6 News) — Over the weekend, a second attempted assassination of Donald Trump sent shockwaves across the nation.

It raised more questions everywhere even at home, and the violence coming so close to the November election has many concerned, including local officials.

The Minnesota GOP Chairman said the violence against the former President is the fault of the Democrats.

“The last year, maybe longer, of focusing almost exclusively on trying to communicate with voters that Donald Trump is dangerous, that he’s a dictator, that he’s a bad person, I think when that’s the substance of your campaign, that kind of rhetoric may have an effect on people,” said Chairman David Hann.

Hann said the Democrats should hopefully use this as a wakeup call for them to focus more on other political issues.

Meanwhile, a Minnesota Senate Chairman said he is glad Trump is okay, and the actions of the gunman are inexcusable.

“If they don’t like somebody that’s running for office, they should express their opinion at the ballot box. That’s the way America is supposed to work, and the answer is not to just pick up a gun,” said John Swanson, the Minnesota Senate District 25 Chair.

Swanson fears this political violence could have an effect nationwide, making them a target. He said the DFL of Olmsted County considered getting cameras for its office as added protection.